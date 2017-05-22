(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RNI Teaser Trailer 2

    DC, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tsuyoshi Shinzato 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    RNI is designed to enhance availability of parts and is one of the key capability initiatives supporting future logistics operating concepts outlining the Enterprise Logistics Strategy. RNI is creating Repair Networks that are synchronized with the Air Force supply chain and structured to provide an enterprise view of repair.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526246
    VIRIN: 170522-F-QF645-002
    Filename: DOD_104393647
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DC, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 2, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RNI Teaser Trailer 2

