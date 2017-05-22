(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RNI Teaser Trailer 1

    DC, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tsuyoshi Shinzato 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Repair Network Integration, or RNI, is helping the Air Force transform its current processes into an enterprise managed Repair Network. By integrating maintenance repair into the supply chain, RNI has produced a mechanism to provide more agile and effective responses to Mission Generation needs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526243
    VIRIN: 170522-F-QF645-001
    Filename: DOD_104393602
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DC, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 1, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

