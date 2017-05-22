Repair Network Integration, or RNI, is helping the Air Force transform its current processes into an enterprise managed Repair Network. By integrating maintenance repair into the supply chain, RNI has produced a mechanism to provide more agile and effective responses to Mission Generation needs.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|526243
|VIRIN:
|170522-F-QF645-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104393602
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DC, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RNI Teaser Trailer 1, by TSgt Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
