RNI Teaser Trailer 1

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526243" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Repair Network Integration, or RNI, is helping the Air Force transform its current processes into an enterprise managed Repair Network. By integrating maintenance repair into the supply chain, RNI has produced a mechanism to provide more agile and effective responses to Mission Generation needs.