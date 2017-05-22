(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade NCO Induction Motivational Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    05.22.2017

    Video by Spc. Thomas Scaggs 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A video used during 10th Combat Aviation Brigade's Task Force Falcon NCO Induction in Illesheim, Germany, on May 22. Clips sampled within the video were captured during the first three months of the brigade's deployment in support of Atlantic Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 06:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526216
    VIRIN: 170522-A-TZ475-805
    Filename: DOD_104393194
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade NCO Induction Motivational Video, by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion
    NCO Induction
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    10th CAB
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT