    Basic Combative Course of 39th Signal and SHAPE Health Care Facilities

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.02.2017

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 39th Signal Battalion and SHAPE Health Care facility, train during the Basic Combative Course, in Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 02, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 05:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526209
    VIRIN: 170502-A-RX599-1003
    Filename: DOD_104393175
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Combative Course of 39th Signal and SHAPE Health Care Facilities, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Europe
    Belgium
    Modern Army Combatives Program
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Training
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    MEDCOM
    5th Signal Command
    2nd Signal Brigade
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    Europe Regional Medical Command
    Chièvres
    Chièvres Air Base
    Hainaut
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Wallonia
    ERMC
    Pascal Demeuldre
    United States Army Medical Command
    SHAPE Healthcare Facility
    2nd Sig Bde
    39th Signal Battalion
    7th ATC
    Basic Combatives Course Level 1
    Combatives Level one
    Hangar 4 Community Activity Center CAC
    7th Army Training Command

