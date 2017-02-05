U.S. Soldiers assigned to 39th Signal Battalion and SHAPE Health Care facility, train during the Basic Combative Course, in Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 02, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 05:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526209
|VIRIN:
|170502-A-RX599-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_104393175
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Basic Combative Course of 39th Signal and SHAPE Health Care Facilities, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
