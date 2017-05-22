(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for May 22, 2017

    JAPAN

    05.22.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The Chief of Naval Operations meets with sailors on Naval Base Guam and airmen exchange ideas with their Philippine counterparts during Balikatan 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 03:24
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 22, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Naval Base Guam
    Amy Forsythe
    Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Philippines
    Sailors
    Air Force
    Balikatan
    Pacific Newsbreak
    Taylor Mohr
    BK17
    Balikatan 17

