The Chief of Naval Operations meets with sailors on Naval Base Guam and airmen exchange ideas with their Philippine counterparts during Balikatan 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 03:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|526191
|VIRIN:
|170522-M-DL860-208
|Filename:
|DOD_104392887
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 22, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT