Local Okinawan and military kids come together for a field meet at Camp Hansen. They work together to complete the various activities.
|05.13.2017
|05.22.2017 01:26
|Package
|526190
|170513-M-MT620-152
|DOD_104392793
|00:01:01
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Young Marines Field Meet, by LCpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
