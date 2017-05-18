(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers and Airmen Take Part In a Bilateral Exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jack Gnosca 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Soldiers, Airmen, and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force take part in a bilateral exchange of standard operating procedures for chemical contamination on Camp Naha and Kadena Airbase.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 01:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526187
    VIRIN: 170518-M-JG123-038
    Filename: DOD_104392769
    Length: 00:14:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers and Airmen Take Part In a Bilateral Exchange, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Nuclear
    American Forces Network
    Chemical
    18th Wing
    Biological
    CBRN
    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    Artillery
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    MCIPAC
    1-1 ADA
    AFN Pacific
    15th NBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT