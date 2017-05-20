Torrance Honors 442nd Regimental Combat Team WWII Veterans

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team are recognized for their selfless service during WWII throughout the 2017 Torrance Armed Forces Day Activities. The 442nd, is comprised of Japanese-Americans that volunteered while placed in interment camps.