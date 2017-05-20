(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Torrance Honors 442nd Regimental Combat Team WWII Veterans

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Pvt. Nicholle Salvatierra and Pfc. Nicholle Salvatierra

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Members of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team are recognized for their selfless service during WWII throughout the 2017 Torrance Armed Forces Day Activities. The 442nd, is comprised of Japanese-Americans that volunteered while placed in interment camps.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Torrance Armed Forces Day
    TAFDA

    • LEAVE A COMMENT