    2017 Torrance Armed Forces Parade Mass Oath of Enlistment

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Pvt. Nicholle Salvatierra and Pfc. Nicholle Salvatierra

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Future soldiers, airmen, and marines marched the streets of Torrance to swear into the United States Military in front of thousands of patrons.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 20:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526169
    VIRIN: 170521-A-KW677-006
    Filename: DOD_104392655
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Torrance Armed Forces Parade Mass Oath of Enlistment, by PV1 Nicholle Salvatierra and PFC Nicholle Salvatierra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Torrance Armed Forces Day
    TAFDA

