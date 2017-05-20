(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade Tank Interview

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Pvt. Nicholle Salvatierra and Pfc. Nicholle Salvatierra

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Interview with soldiers operating Tanks during the 58th Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 19:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 526167
    VIRIN: 170521-A-KW677-005
    Filename: DOD_104392653
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade Tank Interview, by PV1 Nicholle Salvatierra and PFC Nicholle Salvatierra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tanks
    Army Reserve
    Torrance Armed Forces Day
    TAFDA

