(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USO Show Troupe Interview at Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Spc. Christian Higgins 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Interview from the USO Show Troupe while at the Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration in Torrance, CA.

    Members:
    Schyler Conaway
    Courtney Brady
    Renee Veronica Freeman
    Lesley McKinnell

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 19:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 526157
    VIRIN: 170521-A-KW677-002
    Filename: DOD_104392610
    Length: 00:09:48
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Show Troupe Interview at Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Interview
    USO
    Army Reserve
    TAFDA
    Christian Higgins
    USO Show Troupe
    SPC Higgins

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT