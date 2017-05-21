(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CW3 Jody Kyzar: For the Love of Baseball

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Video by Spc. Kayla Adcock and Sgt. Shawn Keeton

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer Jody Kyzar stays connected with the community by assisting a high school baseball team while working full-time for the Mississippi National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 18:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526146
    VIRIN: 170521-Z-KV186-004
    Filename: DOD_104392527
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW3 Jody Kyzar: For the Love of Baseball, by SPC Kayla Adcock and SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Citizen Soldier
    Feature
    102d MPAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT