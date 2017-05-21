Chief Warrant Officer Jody Kyzar stays connected with the community by assisting a high school baseball team while working full-time for the Mississippi National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 18:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526146
|VIRIN:
|170521-Z-KV186-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104392527
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CW3 Jody Kyzar: For the Love of Baseball, by SPC Kayla Adcock and SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
