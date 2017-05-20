(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration 2017

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Spc. Christian Higgins 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    News story about Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526136
    VIRIN: 170521-A-KW677-001
    Filename: DOD_104392235
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration 2017, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Torrance
    Army Reserve
    Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration
    TAFDA
    Christian Higgins
    SPC Higgins

