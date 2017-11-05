(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Townsend meets with Iraqi security forces leaders

    IRAQ

    05.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    B-Roll video of U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and XVIII Airborne Corps, meeting Iraqi security force leaders near Mosul, Iraq, May 11, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 09:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526129
    VIRIN: 170511-A-DP764-162
    Filename: DOD_104391883
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Townsend meets with Iraqi security forces leaders, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    deployed
    Paratroopers
    advise and assist
    Iraqi security forces
    2nd BCT
    Mosul
    Coalition
    82nd Abn. Div.
    partners
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

