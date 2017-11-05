B-Roll video of U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and XVIII Airborne Corps, meeting Iraqi security force leaders near Mosul, Iraq, May 11, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 09:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526129
|VIRIN:
|170511-A-DP764-162
|Filename:
|DOD_104391883
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Townsend meets with Iraqi security forces leaders, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
