One video BROLL package illustrating Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, supporting an Iraqi federal police sniper training course near Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, in support of operations to liberate Mosul from ISIS, May 16, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. enables their ISF partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 09:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526128
|VIRIN:
|170516-A-BY260-047
|Filename:
|DOD_104391879
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi Federal Police sniper training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT