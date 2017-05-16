(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iraqi Federal Police sniper training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    05.16.2017

    Courtesy Video

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    One video BROLL package illustrating Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, supporting an Iraqi federal police sniper training course near Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, in support of operations to liberate Mosul from ISIS, May 16, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. enables their ISF partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526128
    VIRIN: 170516-A-BY260-047
    Filename: DOD_104391879
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi Federal Police sniper training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    deployed
    Paratroopers
    advise and assist
    Iraqi security forces
    2nd BCT
    Mosul
    Coalition
    82nd Abn. Div.
    partners
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT