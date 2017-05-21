B-Roll video of Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, supporting Iraqi security forces in liberated, secured streets of Mosul, Iraq, throughout May 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. enables their ISF partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526127
|VIRIN:
|170516-A-DP764-879
|Filename:
|DOD_104391875
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Paratroopers advise Iraqi security forces in liberated areas of Mosul, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
