(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd Airborne Paratroopers follow Iraqi security forces through liberated Mosul streets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    05.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    B-Roll video of Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, following Iraqi security forces through liberated, secured streets of Mosul, Iraq, throughout May 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. enables their ISF partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526125
    VIRIN: 170519-A-DP764-759
    Filename: DOD_104391864
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Paratroopers follow Iraqi security forces through liberated Mosul streets, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    deployed
    Paratroopers
    advise and assist
    Iraqi security forces
    2nd BCT
    Mosul
    Coalition
    82nd Abn. Div.
    partners
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT