Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers at the National Training Center install MILES ( Multiple Integrated Laer Engagement System) onto tanks in preperation for their decisive action rotation.
|05.20.2017
|05.21.2017 10:40
|Package
|526113
|170521-Z-KV186-001
|DOD_104391660
|00:01:24
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
This work, Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers at the National Training Center install MILES gear. (Social Media), by SPC Kayla Adcock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
