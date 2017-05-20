(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers at the National Training Center install MILES gear.

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Spc. Kayla Adcock 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers at the National Training Center install MILES ( Multiple Integrated Laer Engagement System) onto tanks in preperation for their decisive action rotation.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 10:40
    This work, Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers at the National Training Center install MILES gear. (Social Media), by SPC Kayla Adcock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    tanks
    Mississippi
    MILES
    lasers
    102d MPAD
    155NTC17
    NTC 2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT