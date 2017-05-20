The USO Show Troupe, based out of Metropolitan New York, serenades Army Reserve soldiers at the 58th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 22:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526096
|VIRIN:
|170520-A-KW677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104391550
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier's get Serenaded in SoCal, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
