    Soldier's get Serenaded in SoCal

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Spc. Christian Higgins 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    The USO Show Troupe, based out of Metropolitan New York, serenades Army Reserve soldiers at the 58th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 22:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526096
    VIRIN: 170520-A-KW677-001
    Filename: DOD_104391550
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier's get Serenaded in SoCal, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USO
    Torrance
    California
    Army Reserve
    Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration
    TAFDA
    USO Show Troupe

