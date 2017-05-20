O Course, November and Hotel Co.

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526094" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with November Company, 4th Battalion and Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct an Obstacle Course (O Course) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May 20, 2017. The O Course, executed two times during recruit training, is used as one of many physical training challenges to prepare recruits to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel A. Lobo/Released)