U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with November Company, 4th Battalion and Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct an Obstacle Course (O Course) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May 20, 2017. The O Course, executed two times during recruit training, is used as one of many physical training challenges to prepare recruits to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel A. Lobo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 22:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526094
|VIRIN:
|170520-M-OG423-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104391548
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, O Course, November and Hotel Co., by LCpl Daniel Lobo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
