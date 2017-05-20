(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    O Course, November and Hotel Co.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Lobo 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with November Company, 4th Battalion and Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct an Obstacle Course (O Course) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May 20, 2017. The O Course, executed two times during recruit training, is used as one of many physical training challenges to prepare recruits to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Daniel A. Lobo/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 22:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526094
    VIRIN: 170520-M-OG423-001
    Filename: DOD_104391548
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, O Course, November and Hotel Co., by LCpl Daniel Lobo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hotel
    Recruit
    Parris Island
    November
    4th BN
    2nd BN
    Marines
    Second Battalion
    MCRDPI
    Fourth Battalion

