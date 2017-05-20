(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wings Over Wayne Morning

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Carly Thompson 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Wings Over Wayne 2017 Air Show on Seymour Johnson AFB's flight line. Acts include the opening ceremony with the Black Daggers Parachute Demo Team, Danika Portz singing the national anthem and a fly over of F-15E Strike Eagles, the Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Truck, the Jacquie B Aerial Demonstration and other flying acts.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526074
    VIRIN: 170520-F-PC976-825
    Filename: DOD_104391084
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Wayne Morning, by SrA Carly Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

