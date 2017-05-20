Wings Over Wayne 2017 Air Show on Seymour Johnson AFB's flight line. Acts include the opening ceremony with the Black Daggers Parachute Demo Team, Danika Portz singing the national anthem and a fly over of F-15E Strike Eagles, the Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Truck, the Jacquie B Aerial Demonstration and other flying acts.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 18:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526074
|VIRIN:
|170520-F-PC976-825
|Filename:
|DOD_104391084
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wings Over Wayne Morning, by SrA Carly Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT