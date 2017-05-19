(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mississippi Guardsmen Travel to Fort Irwin for NTC Rotation

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Spc. Kayla Adcock 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Mississippi Guardsmen travel to Fort Irwin, California for their rotation at the National Training Center. As Soldiers arrive, they are tasked with in-processing procedures and moving baggage to their temporary living quarters. (Mississippi National Guard video by Spc. Kayla Adcock, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526072
    VIRIN: 170520-Z-FC635-001
    Filename: DOD_104391058
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Guardsmen Travel to Fort Irwin for NTC Rotation, by SPC Kayla Adcock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mississippi
    102d MPAD
    155 ABCT
    155NTC17
    NTC 2017

