    Canada Gets Low for High Value Target Training

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.19.2017

    Video by Spc. Alicia Pennisi 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Companies M and O of the 3rd Royal Canadian Regiment took part in High Value Target training as part of Maple Resolve 17. Maple Resolve 17 is the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 in Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canada Gets Low for High Value Target Training, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Canada
    Alberta
    Army Reserve
    training
    High Value Target
    326th MPAD
    Camp Wainwright
    3rd RCR
    Maple Resolve 17
    Spc. Alicia Pennisi

