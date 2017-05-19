Companies M and O of the 3rd Royal Canadian Regiment took part in High Value Target training as part of Maple Resolve 17. Maple Resolve 17 is the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 in Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 17:55
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
This work, Canada Gets Low for High Value Target Training, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
