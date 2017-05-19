(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maple Resolve 17 High Value Target B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.19.2017

    Video by Spc. Alicia Pennisi 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll package of the 3rd Royal Canadian Regiment M and O companies partaking in a High Value Target training mission as part of Maple Resolve 17. Maple Resolve 17 is the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526046
    VIRIN: 170519-A-U1657-004
    Filename: DOD_104390765
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maple Resolve 17 High Value Target B-roll, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Canada
    Canadian Army
    High Value Target
    Camp Wainwright
    3rd RCR
    Spc. Alicia Pennisi
    Maple Resolve 17 Alberta

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT