B-roll package of the 3rd Royal Canadian Regiment M and O companies partaking in a High Value Target training mission as part of Maple Resolve 17. Maple Resolve 17 is the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526046
|VIRIN:
|170519-A-U1657-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104390765
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maple Resolve 17 High Value Target B-roll, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
