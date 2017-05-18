(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st ECEG restores Q West Airfield to support OIR operations

    QAYYARAH WEST AIRFIELD, NINAWA PROVINCE , IRAQ

    05.18.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Members of the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group assemble repair the flightline at Qayyarah West Airfield May 16, 2017. Qayyarah West is an airfield in northern Iraq’s Ninawa Province and serves as the logistical hub and strategic launching pad resupplying the frontlines in an attempt to recapture Mosul. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526039
    VIRIN: 170519-F-MI569-5001
    Filename: DOD_104390710
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: QAYYARAH WEST AIRFIELD, NINAWA PROVINCE , IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st ECEG restores Q West Airfield to support OIR operations, by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    Airman
    Iraq
    Q West
    1st ECEG

