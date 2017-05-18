1st ECEG restores Q West Airfield to support OIR operations

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group assemble repair the flightline at Qayyarah West Airfield May 16, 2017. Qayyarah West is an airfield in northern Iraq’s Ninawa Province and serves as the logistical hub and strategic launching pad resupplying the frontlines in an attempt to recapture Mosul. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)