Members of the 1st Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group assemble repair the flightline at Qayyarah West Airfield May 16, 2017. Qayyarah West is an airfield in northern Iraq’s Ninawa Province and serves as the logistical hub and strategic launching pad resupplying the frontlines in an attempt to recapture Mosul. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles)
|05.18.2017
|05.20.2017 15:01
|B-Roll
|526039
|170519-F-MI569-5001
|DOD_104390710
|00:06:05
|QAYYARAH WEST AIRFIELD, NINAWA PROVINCE , IQ
|2
|1
|1
|0
This work, 1st ECEG restores Q West Airfield to support OIR operations, by SSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
