A MD-530 flies on a training mission during a live fire training exercise in Loghar Province, Afghanistan, May 11, 2017. Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air) helps train pilots in close air support and tactics. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526023
|VIRIN:
|170511-F-AY943-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104390631
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|OQAB, AF
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MD-530 live fire training, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
