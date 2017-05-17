2017 3d MAW Memorial Day Command Message (Part 2)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526010" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, service members of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day. This video is the second of three Memorial Day messages from the 3rd MAW Commanding General and Sergeant Major.

(U.S. Motion Media by Cpl. Rachael Zilliox)