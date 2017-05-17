(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 3d MAW Memorial Day Command Message (Part 2)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Cpl. Rachael Zilliox 

    3D Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    In honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, service members of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day. This video is the second of three Memorial Day messages from the 3rd MAW Commanding General and Sergeant Major.
    (U.S. Motion Media by Cpl. Rachael Zilliox)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 20:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 526010
    VIRIN: 170518-M-BP776-001
    Filename: DOD_104389190
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 3d MAW Memorial Day Command Message (Part 2), by Cpl Rachael Zilliox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

