In honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, service members of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day. This video is the second of three Memorial Day messages from the 3rd MAW Commanding General and Sergeant Major.
(U.S. Motion Media by Cpl. Rachael Zilliox)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 20:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|526010
|VIRIN:
|170518-M-BP776-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104389190
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 3d MAW Memorial Day Command Message (Part 2), by Cpl Rachael Zilliox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
