Spanish troops prepare to deploy to Latvia, Soundbites

BADAJOZ, EXTREMADURA, SPAIN 05.11.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

The Spanish Army is deploying a heavy armored unit abroad for the first time as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence in the east of the Alliance. Troops supported by Leopard tanks and Pizarro armored vehicles, will deploy from beginning of June for six months.

Around 300 troops have been deployed, 250 of which are from the Mechanized Infantry Brigade Extremadura XI, including a logistics unit and a team of engineers. They will constitute the second biggest contingent of the Latvian-based multinational battle-group led by Canada. The battle-group will also be supported by Albania, Italy, Poland and Slovenia. The Spanish unit will also support with Leopard 2E main battle tanks and Pizarro combat vehicles. The deployment will last six months.



These interviews contain visuals and soundbites, but no voiceover and/or graphics.



SOUNDBITES IN SPANISH

1. Brigadier General Francisco José Dacoba Cerviño, Mechanised Infantry Brigade Extremadura XI

La mision EFP supone una demostración de solidaridad y de compromiso y además de capacidad militar de la Alianza para responder a esa petición de mayor presencia en sus territorios que manifestaron concretamente 4 países componentes de la Alianza. España decide aportar un contingente, el primero en base a la Brigada mecanizada Extremadura XI que consiste en un subgrupo táctico de naturaleza acorazada y mecanizada que se integrará en un battle group multinacional liderado por Canadá y en el que aportan fuerzas Canadá, España, Italia, Polonia, Eslovenia y Albania.

Nuestro contingente es con cierta diferencia el que aporta las plataformas de combate más contundentes y tecnológicamente más avanzadas, puesto que estamos hablando de un magnífico carro de combate como es el Leopardo y de un vehículo de combate de infantería, el modelo Pizarro que están ambos a la altura de los mejores de los países de nuestro entorno.

The EFP mission is a demonstration of solidarity and commitment. It also shows the military capacity of the Alliance, in response to the petition of a stronger presence in their territories manifested by four member countries of the Alliance. Spain has decided to provide a contingent, the first one, composed of the Mechanised Brigade Extremadura XI, consisting of a tactical subgroup of armoured and mechanised nature that will be integrated in a multinational battlegroup led by Canada, with contributing forces from Canada, Spain, Italy, Poland, Slovenia and Albania.

Our contingent is contributing with the most forceful and technologically advanced combat platforms by far, since we are talking about the magnificent chariot of combat that is the Leopard, and an infantry combat vehicle, the Pizarro model, both of which can compare to the best ones from our Allied countries.

2. Major Juan Vicente Cardona Ferrer, Mechanised Infantry Brigade Extremadura XI

La participación de España en números redondos son unos 300 militares. Es el segundo contingente en número pero es posiblemente el contingente más potente, versátil y sobre todo equilibrado al tener no solamente unidades de combate sino apoyo de combate como los zapadores, policía militar y el apoyo logístico necesario.

Letonia es un país bajo, con poco relieve, donde hay grandes ríos, donde el terreno no solamente es blando sino además está nevado durante prácticamente los 3 meses de invierno. El hecho de que nuestro contingente sean vehículos de cadena añade una ventaja adicional.

Quizás lo más duro es estar separado de nuestras familias, sobre todo cuando lleguen las Navidades, separados de nuestros hijos, sobretodo los más pequeños… Pero bueno estamos con esa otra gran familia que son nuestros compañeros de armas.

The participation of Spain in round numbers is about 300 troops. It is the second contingent in number but possibly the most powerful, versatile and, above all, balanced contingent, incorporating not only combat units but also combat support such as deminers, military police and the necessary logistical support.

Latvia is a low country, with low relief, and with great rivers, where the terrain is not only soft but also snowy during practically the 3 months of winter. The fact of incorporating tracked vehicles in our contingent brings an additional advantage.

Perhaps the hardest thing is to be separated from our families, especially when Christmas comes, and separated from our children, especially the youngest. But at least we are with that other great family, our comrades in arms.

3. First Sergeant Juan Carlos Rubio Durán, Mechanised Infantry Brigade Extremadura XI

Trabajar con otros aliados consiste en ver si los procedimientos que ellos utilizan con los mismos medios son similares a los nuestros, incluso sacar algún tipo de lección aprendida nuestra para ellos y de ellos para nosotros. Yo creo que va a ser muy enriquecedor tanto por nuestra parte como por la de ellos.



Working with other Allies consists in checking if the procedures they use with the same resources are similar to ours. There´s even some kind of lesson they can learn from us and we can learn from them. I think it's going to be very enriching both for us and for them.