A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Facility Charleston medevacs a 54-year-old man Friday, May 19, 2017. The man was experiencing chest pains while on board the 41-foot vessel Scat II 31 miles southeast of Wassaw Sound, Georgia. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525985
|VIRIN:
|170519-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104388628
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man, 54, 31 miles southeast of Wassaw Sound, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT