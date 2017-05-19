(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs man, 54, 31 miles southeast of Wassaw Sound

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Facility Charleston medevacs a 54-year-old man Friday, May 19, 2017. The man was experiencing chest pains while on board the 41-foot vessel Scat II 31 miles southeast of Wassaw Sound, Georgia. U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Savannah.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525985
    VIRIN: 170519-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_104388628
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man, 54, 31 miles southeast of Wassaw Sound, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    medevac
    Georgia
    rescue
    hoist
    Coast Guard
    helicopter
    Air Facility Charleston
    Air Station Savannah
    Wassaw Sound
    Scat II

