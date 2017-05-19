Make-A-Wish families and members of the Exceptional Family Member Program attended a special pre-show before the Wings Over Wayne 2017 Air Show.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525979
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-PC976-733
|Filename:
|DOD_104388622
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Make-A-Wish Pre-Show, by SrA Carly Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
