    Fleet Week New York Marines: They're coming

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. Olivia McDonald 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and Sailors with various units attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Fleet Week New York, will arrive in New York City aboard the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) for Fleet Week New York, May 24, 2017. Fleet Week will last May 24-29 providing the local communities a chance to interact with Marines and Sailors while they display the capabilities of the U.S. Navy – Marine Corps team during events throughout the area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Olivia McDonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525971
    VIRIN: 170519-M-VS306-001
    Filename: DOD_104388527
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York Marines: They're coming, by Sgt Olivia McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    New York
    honor
    USS Kearsarge
    United States Marine Corps
    Fleet Week
    commitment
    courage
    Comrel
    Sailors
    New York City
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Fleet Week New York
    Combat Logistics Regiment 25
    Community relation
    CLR-25
    10th Regiment
    10th Reg.
    Semper Fi Selfie
    LHD-3 FWNYC

