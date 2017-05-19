Fleet Week New York Marines: They're coming

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors with various units attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Fleet Week New York, will arrive in New York City aboard the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) for Fleet Week New York, May 24, 2017. Fleet Week will last May 24-29 providing the local communities a chance to interact with Marines and Sailors while they display the capabilities of the U.S. Navy – Marine Corps team during events throughout the area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Olivia McDonald)