Marines and Sailors with various units attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Fleet Week New York, will arrive in New York City aboard the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) for Fleet Week New York, May 24, 2017. Fleet Week will last May 24-29 providing the local communities a chance to interact with Marines and Sailors while they display the capabilities of the U.S. Navy – Marine Corps team during events throughout the area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Olivia McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525971
|VIRIN:
|170519-M-VS306-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104388527
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York Marines: They're coming, by Sgt Olivia McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
