Kilo & November Companies - Command Dinner - May 18, 2017

Families and drill instructors of the graduating Marines of Kilo Company and November companies came together May 18, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C., to share their experiences over the past 13 weeks. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser and Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)