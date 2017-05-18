Families and drill instructors of the graduating Marines of Kilo Company and November companies came together May 18, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C., to share their experiences over the past 13 weeks. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser and Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 16:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525959
|VIRIN:
|170518-M-MF691-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104388401
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Kilo & November Companies - Command Dinner - May 18, 2017, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro and LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
