(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kilo & November Companies - Command Dinner - May 18, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro and Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Families and drill instructors of the graduating Marines of Kilo Company and November companies came together May 18, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C., to share their experiences over the past 13 weeks. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser and Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 16:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525959
    VIRIN: 170518-M-MF691-001
    Filename: DOD_104388401
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo & November Companies - Command Dinner - May 18, 2017, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro and LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Drill
    Instructor
    Corps
    Island
    Family
    Parris

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT