    The U-2 Takes on Northern Edge 17 B-Roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tommy Wilbourn 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U-2 Dragon Lady from Beale Air Force Base, California participated for the first time in Exercise Northern Edge 17 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and showcased the unique capabilities it can bring to the joint fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525951
    VIRIN: 170511-F-GX009-204
    Filename: DOD_104388348
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U-2 Takes on Northern Edge 17 B-Roll, by A1C Tommy Wilbourn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    joint exercise
    Beale Air Force Base
    U-2
    USAF
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    NE17
    NorthernEdge17

