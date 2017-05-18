(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard intercepts suspected drug smugglers

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    U.S. Coast Guard crews intercept suspected drug smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a patrol. Joint efforts captured over 18.5 tons of contraband, which was offloaded in Port Everglades May 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525939
    VIRIN: 170518-G-BL652-612
    Filename: DOD_104388147
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard intercepts suspected drug smugglers, by PO1 Luke Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

