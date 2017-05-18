U.S. Coast Guard crews intercept suspected drug smugglers in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a patrol. Joint efforts captured over 18.5 tons of contraband, which was offloaded in Port Everglades May 18, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525939
|VIRIN:
|170518-G-BL652-612
|Filename:
|DOD_104388147
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard intercepts suspected drug smugglers, by PO1 Luke Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT