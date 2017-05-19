Service Personnel Chiefs Testify on Military Posture on Capitol Hill, Pacific Partnership Departs Da Nang, Vietnam
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|525899
|VIRIN:
|170519-N-QI228-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104387813
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Friday, May 19, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT