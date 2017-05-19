(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Friday, May 19, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Service Personnel Chiefs Testify on Military Posture on Capitol Hill, Pacific Partnership Departs Da Nang, Vietnam

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 525899
    VIRIN: 170519-N-QI228-001
    Filename: DOD_104387813
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Friday, May 19, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Da Nang
    Navy
    Sailor
    Vietnam
    Capitol Hill
    All Hands Update
    Military Posture

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT