He says it's some of the best pizza in town and he's giving it away for free -- but not to just anyone. During Military Appreciation Month, see how this man displays his patriotism, one slice at a time.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525890
|VIRIN:
|170427-N-LQ911-444
|Filename:
|DOD_104387651
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Free Pizza!, by PO3 James Bleyle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
