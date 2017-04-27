(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Bleyle 

    DoD News         

    He says it's some of the best pizza in town and he's giving it away for free -- but not to just anyone. During Military Appreciation Month, see how this man displays his patriotism, one slice at a time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525890
    VIRIN: 170427-N-LQ911-444
    Filename: DOD_104387651
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Free Pizza!, by PO3 James Bleyle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

