    SFAAP Blake Rhymer

    MONROEVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Mitchell 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Blake Rhymer, of Heritage Junior Senior High School, Monroeville Indiana, was selected to participate in the 2017 Battles Won Academy, July 13-17, in Washington D.C. Blake was selected not only for his athletic performance but for outstanding character, academic excellence, and community leadership that reflects the Marine Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment.

    The Battles Won Academy will bring together approximately 100 of the country’s top student-leaders for a week in the nation’s capital. The program provides Marines with several opportunities to purposefully engage the student leaders and share leadership lessons that will enhance their future success. The Battles Won Academy taps into the irreducible essence of the Marine Corps, which is the fighting spirit of the Marine. The essence of the Marines individually and collectively is the willingness to engage and the determination to defeat an opposing force whether personal or on behalf of our nation and its communities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525887
    VIRIN: 170518-M-NM026-423
    Filename: DOD_104387648
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MONROEVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: MONROEVILLE, IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAAP Blake Rhymer, by Sgt Tyler Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    RS Indianapolis
    SFAAP

