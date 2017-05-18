Blake Rhymer, of Heritage Junior Senior High School, Monroeville Indiana, was selected to participate in the 2017 Battles Won Academy, July 13-17, in Washington D.C. Blake was selected not only for his athletic performance but for outstanding character, academic excellence, and community leadership that reflects the Marine Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment.
The Battles Won Academy will bring together approximately 100 of the country’s top student-leaders for a week in the nation’s capital. The program provides Marines with several opportunities to purposefully engage the student leaders and share leadership lessons that will enhance their future success. The Battles Won Academy taps into the irreducible essence of the Marine Corps, which is the fighting spirit of the Marine. The essence of the Marines individually and collectively is the willingness to engage and the determination to defeat an opposing force whether personal or on behalf of our nation and its communities.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525887
|VIRIN:
|170518-M-NM026-423
|Filename:
|DOD_104387648
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MONROEVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|MONROEVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SFAAP Blake Rhymer, by Sgt Tyler Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT