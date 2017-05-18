SFAAP Blake Rhymer

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blake Rhymer, of Heritage Junior Senior High School, Monroeville Indiana, was selected to participate in the 2017 Battles Won Academy, July 13-17, in Washington D.C. Blake was selected not only for his athletic performance but for outstanding character, academic excellence, and community leadership that reflects the Marine Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment.



The Battles Won Academy will bring together approximately 100 of the country’s top student-leaders for a week in the nation’s capital. The program provides Marines with several opportunities to purposefully engage the student leaders and share leadership lessons that will enhance their future success. The Battles Won Academy taps into the irreducible essence of the Marine Corps, which is the fighting spirit of the Marine. The essence of the Marines individually and collectively is the willingness to engage and the determination to defeat an opposing force whether personal or on behalf of our nation and its communities.