    USS Wasp Comes Back to Life 2017

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Seaman Levingston M Lewis 

    USS WASP

    170518-N-BD308-001
    NORFOLK, Va. Sailors move and have their first meal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability maintenance period at BAE Systems Naval Shipyard while making preparations for is upcoming homeport shift to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Levingston Lewis/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 07:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525817
    VIRIN: 170518-N-BD308-001
    Filename: DOD_104386636
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp Comes Back to Life 2017, by SN Levingston M Lewis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

