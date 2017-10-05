Philippine and U.S. service members rehearse rope-rescue techniques during a subject matter expert exchange in support of Balikatan 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions including humanitarian and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 04:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525798
|VIRIN:
|170518-N-IM663-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_104386362
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US and Philippine pararescue share ideas during exercise Balikatan, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT