US Airmen volunteer and donate to New Haven Orphanage during exercise Balikatan

Members of the 374th Airlift Wing as well as the 353rd Special Operations Group volunteer at New Haven Orphanage in Cebu during exercise Balikatan 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions including humanitarian and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)



Interview:

Martiniana Mercado, the executive director of the New Haven orphanage in Cebu