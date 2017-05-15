(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Airmen volunteer and donate to New Haven Orphanage during exercise Balikatan

    PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Members of the 374th Airlift Wing as well as the 353rd Special Operations Group volunteer at New Haven Orphanage in Cebu during exercise Balikatan 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions including humanitarian and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)

    Interview:
    Martiniana Mercado, the executive director of the New Haven orphanage in Cebu

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 04:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Airmen volunteer and donate to New Haven Orphanage during exercise Balikatan, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    374th Airlift Wing

