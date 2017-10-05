(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US and Philippine Airforce pararescue train together

    PHILIPPINES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine Airmen with the 505th Search and Rescue Group exchange rope rescue techniques with U.S. Airforce 31st Rescue Squadron at Clark Air Base during exercise Balikatan 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions including humanitarian and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)

    Interview
    Philippine Air Force 1st Lt Guadalito Sandy
    505th Search and Rescue Groupduring

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 04:33
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Philippine Airforce pararescue train together, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Balikatan
    31st Rescue Squadron

