B-Roll of the 338th Harbor Master Detachment at Big Lots East.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 01:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525781
|VIRIN:
|170518-A-KW677-005
|Filename:
|DOD_104386285
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Training for Harbor Masters B-Roll, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT