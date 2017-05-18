(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 86 miles east of Cape Cod

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs an injured fisherman, Thursday, May 18, 2017, 86 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The fisherman was brought to Air Station Cape Cod and transferred to emergency medical services personnel. (Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 00:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525762
    VIRIN: 170518-G-G0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_104384145
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 86 miles east of Cape Cod, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    medevac
    USCG
    Jayhawk
    Air Station Cape Cod

