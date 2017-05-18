A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs an injured fisherman, Thursday, May 18, 2017, 86 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The fisherman was brought to Air Station Cape Cod and transferred to emergency medical services personnel. (Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 00:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525762
|VIRIN:
|170518-G-G0101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104384145
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman 86 miles east of Cape Cod, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
