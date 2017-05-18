Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, met with troops and toured the training area during Exercise Maple Resolve 17, May 18. More than 650 U.S. Army Soldiers are supporting Maple Resolve, the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.
This work, Chief of Army Reserve visits troops at Maple Resolve 17, by SSG Derek Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
