    Coast Guard medevacs distressed hiker at Lost Coast Trail

    HUMBOLDT BAY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old female hiker Thursday, May 18, 2017, from the Lost Coast Trail approximately 45 miles south of Humboldt Bay

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 20:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525741
    VIRIN: 170518-G-AT057-1001
    Filename: DOD_104383806
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: HUMBOLDT BAY, CA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs distressed hiker at Lost Coast Trail, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard medevacs distressed hiker at Lost Coast Trail

    hiker
    Coast Guard
    Humboldt Bay
    epirb
    District 11

