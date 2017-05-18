The Coast Guard medevaced a 29-year-old female hiker Thursday, May 18, 2017, from the Lost Coast Trail approximately 45 miles south of Humboldt Bay
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 20:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525741
|VIRIN:
|170518-G-AT057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104383806
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|HUMBOLDT BAY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs distressed hiker at Lost Coast Trail, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard medevacs distressed hiker at Lost Coast Trail
LEAVE A COMMENT