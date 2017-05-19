(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CCATT to the Rescue w/Slate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.19.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Barley 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Critical situations call for critical thinking. Airman First Class Thomas Barley introduces us to team kadena's Critical Care Transport Team whose quick thinking is saving lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 19:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525728
    VIRIN: 190517-F-WE042-041
    Filename: DOD_104383682
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCATT to the Rescue w/Slate, by A1C Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CCATT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT