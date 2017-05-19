Critical situations call for critical thinking. Airman First Class Thomas Barley introduces us to team kadena's Critical Care Transport Team whose quick thinking is saving lives.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 19:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525728
|VIRIN:
|190517-F-WE042-041
|Filename:
|DOD_104383682
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CCATT to the Rescue w/Slate, by A1C Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
