Mississippi National Guard Soldiers of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team move vehicles from the railhead to Ft. Irwin, California. This takes the brigade one step closer to beginning their rotation at the National Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 20:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|525726
|VIRIN:
|170517-A-YM847-653
|Filename:
|DOD_104383635
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dixie Thunder on a Roll, by 2LT William Hill II, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
