    Dixie Thunder on a Roll

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by 2nd Lt. William Hill II 

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company - 155TH Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team move vehicles from the railhead to Ft. Irwin, California. This takes the brigade one step closer to beginning their rotation at the National Training Center.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dixie Thunder on a Roll, by 2LT William Hill II, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

