Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist at the Pentagon to discuss their countries' alliance, May 18, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 17:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525716
|VIRIN:
|170518-M-EB647-046
|Filename:
|DOD_104383409
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mattis, Swedish Counterpart Meet at Pentagon, by Cpl Robert Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT