(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McConnell AFB KC-135 Stratotankers landed on Grand Forks AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Schoenike 

    319th Air Base Wing

    Six KC-135 Stratotankers evacuated McConnell Air Force Base due to severe weather and landed on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 18, 2017. Grand Forks Air Force Base supported refueling missions for the KC-135 aircraft from 1960 until 2010, and currently supports RQ-4 Global Hawk missions for nine combatant commands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525703
    VIRIN: 170518-F-ZI282-0001
    Filename: DOD_104383372
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell AFB KC-135 Stratotankers landed on Grand Forks AFB, by A1C Lauren Schoenike, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    KC-135
    Grand Forks AFB
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    B-Roll
    22nd ARW
    319th ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT