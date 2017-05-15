(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2/6 receives Chesty Puller Award

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines receive a Chesty Puller award during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 15, 2017. The Marines earned the award due to their impressive conduct in combat, garrison and in the field of innovation throughout the calendar year of 2016. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/6 receives Chesty Puller Award, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd battalion
    award ceremony
    6th marine regiment
    marines
    Puller
    Chesty Puller
    Chesty
    outstanding leadership

